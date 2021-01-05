Portland Police: Suspect Escaped After Cleaning Crew Opened Door
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police say a man suspected of attempted murder who escaped a secure room in a police precinct may have gotten out after a COVID-19 cleaning crew opened the door.
Police arrested David Dahlen Saturday on suspicion of ramming a stolen pickup into an officer on Dec. 24.
The Portland Police Bureau says while Dahlen was awaiting questioning, a crew doing COVID-19 disinfection opened the door, then closed it when they saw him.
Police say preliminary investigation shows the door didn’t fully latch and investigators believe Dahlen pushed it open and exited the building through a stairwell.
Police have not yet found Dahlen and are asking the public to call 911 if he is seen.