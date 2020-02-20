Portland Police K9 Brings In Drugs
PORTLAND, Ore.– Niko is Portland Police K9 assigned to the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit . He is responsible for the arrest of three suspects carrying approximately 33 lbs. of methamphetamine. Police officer Chris Devlin and partner Niko were essential in the process. The meth was equal to 300,000 doses and valued t over $750,000.00. Niko trains once a week and means certification standards two times a year. He loves his tennis ball and will almost do anything to play with it.