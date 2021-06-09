Portland Police Association Moves Following More Than A Year Of Riots

PORTLAND, Ore. — After more than a year of vandalism during Portland riots, the Portland Police Association has moved out of the neighborhood.
The building on North Lombard has been the frequent target of rioters who have set fires and committed acts of vandalism. It has taken a toll on the neighborhood.
“We want to take this opportunity to thank the North Portland and Kenton community and particularly the business owners located adjacent to the building. We appreciate their support and patience over the last year. We thank them for their tolerance. And we hope that with our relocation, they can have some peace,” said Portland Police Association Executive Director Daryl Turner in a Facebook post.
The association plans to sell the building. They won’t say where they have relocated to for safety reasons. The association moved into the building in 2015.
Turner adds: “As our building became the target of vandalism and arson last summer, there were several times that our neighbors helped paint over vile and vulgar graffiti scrawled across the outside walls and picked up trash and garbage. And as the rioting escalated at our location, we felt that the community was more and more at risk. At the most recent arson incident, a neighbor stood on the sidewalk with a water hose trying to put the fire out just before first responders arrived. It went too far and it was time to find another location.”