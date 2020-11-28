Portland Outdoor Kitchen Robbed At Gunpoint, Vandalized
Portland police say an outdoor kitchen was robbed at gunpoint, as well as was “heavily vandalized.”
Police were called out to the incident in the 1000 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue.
According to police a man reported that he was working in the kitchen when a group of a dozen suspects robbed him.
The victim told police that one of the suspects was armed with a shotgun.
Police say when they arrived the outdoor kitchen was heavily vandalized.
He told police that some of his equipment was stolen and other equipment was damaged.
The suspects also damaged the victim’s car parked next to his canopy.
The suspects left before police were called.
Photo of the victim’s car, which Police say was vandalized.
Photo of the vandalized outdoor kitchen.