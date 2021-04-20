Portland Mayor Issues State Of Emergency In Reaction To Derick Chauvin Verdict
Portland, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Tuesday that he has issued a 24 hour State of Emergency for the city after the guilty verdict in the Derick Chauvin murder trial.
Mayor Wheeler says the State Police and the National Guard are on standby to help Portland Police manage any violent and destructive crowds that may gather.
Following the verdict, the Mayor issued the following statement:
“Justice was served today. Derek Chauvin was rightfully declared guilty for the murder of George Floyd. The verdict won’t bring back George Floyd, and it won’t repair the damage, but it is an encouraging waypoint on the long road to justice and equity. That we live in a world where this can be the outcome gives me hope about the future and our ability to make the reforms we need in Portland. My colleagues on the City Council and I are committed to the hard work ahead.”
He also said those who choose to take part in violent or destructive actions are criminals and will be arrested and charged for their crimes.
Watch the full press conference below: