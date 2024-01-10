Portland Gets A Small Taste Of Winter Weather

Portland, Ore. — Overnight snowfall in the Portland-Vancouver metro area mainly impacted higher elevations and parts of Clark County in southwest Washington. While widespread snow was not observed across the region, areas like the West Hills experienced sticking snow, with reports ranging from a dusting to 3 inches.

The aftermath of the snow event has led to school closures and two-hour delays, particularly in the Gorge and Clark County. Check the full list of closures for more information.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, power outages have affected numerous residents in the area. Portland General Electric (PGE) reports approximately 8,000 customers without power, Pacific Power nearly 1,000, and Clark County around 1,700.

Jewel Jernstedt shared with our News Partner KGW that a part of a tree broke off, landing on their family’s shed, house, and vehicle at Oak Acres Mobile Home Park in Happy Valley. The incident was attributed to strong winds and rain overnight.

Coast range highways show snow Wednesday morning, but with rising temperatures, driving conditions are expected to improve throughout the day. Interstate 84 through the Gorge is mostly wet, while the northern Oregon Cascades are under a blizzard warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Looking ahead, Wednesday is anticipated to be wet for most areas, with rain prevailing and snow levels gradually rising to about 1,500 feet.