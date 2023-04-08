Portland Fire Bureau Vehicle Break-In: Protective Equipment Stolen

Portland, Ore. — In the early morning hours of April 8th, 2023, a Portland Fire Bureau vehicle was broken into in the area of SE Division and SE 45th Ave. The vehicle, a 2013 GMC Yukon, is used by a Portland Fire Battalion Chief and contained personal protective gear, medical equipment, and other lifesaving tools.

The thief broke the rear window and stole a turnout jacket and a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), a backpack-style air pack that firefighters wear into hazardous environments. The total value of these two items is approximately $10,000.

These stolen items are critical for the safety of firefighters and the public. The Portland Fire Bureau is urging the public to be on the lookout for either of these two items. If you see either item, please notify the Portland Fire non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333 and reference Police Case #23-90401.

The Portland Fire Bureau is working closely with the Portland Police Department to investigate this incident and bring the perpetrator to justice.

The Portland Fire Bureau would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and to always keep an eye out for emergency vehicles in the area. We thank the community for their continued support and vigilance in keeping our firefighters and communities safe.