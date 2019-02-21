Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Teen in Vancouver Identified

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of an officer who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy Tuesday night in Vancouver, Washington.

Vancouver Police said Thursday that 48-year-old Cpl. Roger Evans shot the teen after the teen brandished a knife and refused commands to drop it.

Police at the time were responding to a report of a disturbance between a male and female at an apartment complex. Witnesses then reported that two males had become involved in an altercation in the parking lot and that both were possibly armed.

Police say the boy died at a hospital after the shooting.

Police haven’t identified the teen.

Evans is now on leave while a regional major crimes team investigates.