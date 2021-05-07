Police: Man Armed With Knife Threatens To Blow Up Shelter
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after a two-hour standoff involving a knife in the lobby of a shelter in Northeast Portland on Friday morning.
Staff evacuated from the shelter at 82nd and Jonesmore that has been converted from a motel around 7:45am.
The suspect was heard yelling that he wanted to blow up the building.
Officers negotiated with the man to end the ordeal without anybody being injured. He was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.