Police Looking For Person Who Threw Explosive Device
PORTLAND, Ore. — A lit Molotov cocktail was thrown onto the property of the Penumbra Kelly building at Southeast 47th and Burnside on Monday night during a demonstration.
Protesters marched from Laurelhurst Park and gathered outside the building. Police say several items were thrown into the parking lot. The fire was extinguished before anybody was injured or property damaged.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous. Tips can be sent through crimestoppersoforegon.com or by calling 503-823-4357.