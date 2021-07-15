Police Investigating Death Of Jailed Woman

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) – Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman at the Lynnwood city jail.
A custody officer found the woman unresponsive at about 3 p.m. Tuesday near the shower of the female detention area in the jail.
That’s according to Lynnwood police Cmdr. Sean Doty.
Officers reportedly began trying to save her life.
Medical personnel also arrived and continued life-saving efforts, but the woman died. Lynnwood police said no other inmates were present when the woman died.
The Kirkland Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death at the request of Lynnwood police.