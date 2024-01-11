Police Identify Man Killed In Hazelwood Neighborhood Monday

Portland, Ore. — The man found deceased in the Hazelwood Neighborhood on Monday, January 8, 2024, has been identified as Deshawn Pledger, 30, of Portland. His family has been notified of his death, and they are requesting privacy at this time.

The Medical Examiner determined that Pledger died of homicide by gunshot wound. This incident marks the first homicide of 2024.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation. Individuals with information about this incident are urged to contact Detective Jeff McGuire at [email protected] or Detective Brent Christensen at [email protected], referencing case number 24-6489.