Police Begin Contract Talks With The City Of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore.– Contract negotiations began Wednesday for the Portland Police Association (union representing police) with the City of Portland. A variety of issues face the bureau including retirements, replacing those officers and the ability to recruit new ones. A big issue is an embarrassment clause which keeps the public from knowing circumstances surrounding discipline. Mayor Ted Wheeler says, ” It is embarrassing to be disciplined it’s just the way it is. i don’t know how that clause ever made it into a contract but it should go away.” Brian Hunzeker President of the Portland Police Association disagrees. “it will never be my job to publicly shame or put someone in a spot that might affect their family or their livelihood in a negative way.”
Negotiations could go on as long as 150 days.