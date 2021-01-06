      Breaking News
Police Arrest 4 In Portland Protest Over Police Shooting

Jan 6, 2021 @ 1:03pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested four people after a group of about 100 gathered at a police precinct in Portland, Oregon, set dumpsters on fire, threw water bottles and blocked streets in what they said was a protest over a police shooting in Wisconsin

Jacob Blake — the Black man shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 — was paralyzed when he was shot. Wisconsin officials ruled Tuesday none of the officers involved would be charged.

The protesters gathered near the police station in North Portland.

The dumpster fires were seen around 10:30 p.m. Minutes later, Portland police issued a loudspeaker warning about complying with orders or crowd control tactics and arrests could follow.

Later in the night, dozens of people gathered near the northeast corner of the precinct and some people began pulling down a fence. Once officers replaced it, people in the crowd removed it again. Police gave repeated directions to the crowd to leave the fencing alone and to return to the sidewalk, but people instead threw more items at officers and remained in the parking lot.

