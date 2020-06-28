Shelter In Place Order Lifted Near Sellwood Park in SE Portland; Subject Taken Into Custody
Portland, Ore. – 2nd Update: The suspect involved in the incident in the Sellwood neighborhood has safely been taken into custody. There is no identified on-going risk to the community. The shelter in place order has been rescinded. Investigators are expected to remain in the area for several hours.
Update: SERT and CNT officers continue to attempt to safely resolve the incident. Area residents are asked to shelter in place. The involved subject is believed to be armed. Please avoid the area.
Police are asking people to stay away from the area of Southeast 6th and Tacoma Street, near Sellwood Park and Oaks Park. Streets are closed from Sellwood Park to Tacoma Street on 6th, no cars or pedestrians are being allowed. PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are responding. This is a breaking story, we’ll have more from police soon. Check back for updates.