Pilot Killed in Small Plane Crash In Washington State
ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) – A pilot in a small two-seat plane was found dead in the wreckage of a crash near Arlington, Washington.
Snohomish County Sheriff deputies received a 911 call Thursday night from the friend of the pilot worried the plane had crashed.
They gave a general idea where it might be located.
Deputies and fire crews searched the area and located debris and the cockpit of the plane in a heavily wooded area. T
he body of the pilot was found inside. Investigators do not know what caused the plane to crash.
The pilot’s name has not been released.