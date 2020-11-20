      Breaking News
CDC Pleads With Americans To Avoid Thanksgiving Travel

Pilot Killed in Small Plane Crash In Washington State

Nov 20, 2020 @ 10:17am

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) – A pilot in a small two-seat plane was found dead in the wreckage of a crash near Arlington, Washington.

Snohomish County Sheriff deputies received a 911 call Thursday night from the friend of the pilot worried the plane had crashed.

They gave a general idea where it might be located.

Deputies and fire crews searched the area and located debris and the cockpit of the plane in a heavily wooded area. T

he body of the pilot was found inside. Investigators do not know what caused the plane to crash.

The pilot’s name has not been released.

TAGS
crash Pilot plane Washington state
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Killed, 24K Claims Filed, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed
President Trump's Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit
Oregon's Statewide "Freeze" Due To COVID Surge Begins
New Covid Rules For Employers And Workplaces Start Monday In Oregon
Former Postal Worker Headed To Prison