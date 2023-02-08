Pet Baskets Help Encourage Adoption

A Tigard high school student’s love of animals just may win her the Gold. The Girl Scouts Gold Award that is!

Deja Fitzwater started a project called LOVE UNLEASHED. She holds fundraisers and collection efforts so she and other volunteers

can put together adoption baskets for dogs and cats. They include food, treats, toys, collars, leashes, and litter boxes. The idea is that if you make it easier for people

to adopt a furry friend, they will. Deja wants to end pet homelessness.

You can hear her story here:

Deja also worked with an international organization, Fandom Forward, to create a fan activist chapter of community members who care about animals.