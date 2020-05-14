Parents Of Baby Who Died From Meningitis Sue
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The parents of an infant who died from meningitis after he was released from Silverton Medical Center have filed a lawsuit seeking $6.3 million.
The Statesman Journal reports the wrongful death suit was filed Friday in the death of 7-month-old Blaize Wheeldon and accuses hospital staff of medical negligence and the negligent infliction of emotional distress.
It names a Silverton hospital emergency room doctor and Legacy Health, which operates the hospital, as defendants.
Hospital officials said this week they were not aware of the lawsuit and therefore have not reviewed the allegations in detail, but said it was Legacy Health’s practice to not comment on litigation.