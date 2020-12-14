      Weather Alert

Package Thief Wanted In St. Helens

Dec 14, 2020 @ 12:59pm

ST. HELENS, Ore. — Thieves were busy in St. Helens this weekend.  There were several reports of stolen packages, mail and vehicle break-ins.

Police are asking for help to identify a man who was recorded on home surveillance swiping a package off a front porch on Oak Glen Drive around 9:30 on Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspect may have been following a mail delivery vehicle through the area.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the St. Helens Police Department at (503) 397-1521.

