Package Thief Wanted In St. Helens
ST. HELENS, Ore. — Thieves were busy in St. Helens this weekend. There were several reports of stolen packages, mail and vehicle break-ins.
Police are asking for help to identify a man who was recorded on home surveillance swiping a package off a front porch on Oak Glen Drive around 9:30 on Friday morning.
Investigators say the suspect may have been following a mail delivery vehicle through the area.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the St. Helens Police Department at (503) 397-1521.