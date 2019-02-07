Overturned Tanker Truck Caused Partial I-5 SB Shutdown in Keizer

Photo courtesy of KGW

Keizer, Or. – All lanes are open again after a tanker truck carrying more than 1,500 gallons of fuel overturned on I-5 southbound in Keizer last night. ODOT says 1,100 gallons of diesel spilled. So did another 400 gallons of unleaded fuel.

Oregon State Police are looking for two sedans that were swerving around each other. Two big rigs were following them. One changed lanes to avoid the cars. The tanker truck also changed lanes, but clipped the back of the other big rig and then slid off the roadway. The driver of the tanker truck has been hospitalized.

OSP Captain Tim Fox says they don’t have a very good description of the two cars and hope to get some tips from the public.