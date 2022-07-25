Outdoor Burning Banned For All of Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. – Effective immediately, an outdoor burn ban is in place in all areas of Multnomah County.
The move from the Multnomah Fire Defense Board is due to forecasted high temperatures, limited rain, and dry conditions.
The burn ban prohibits recreational campfires, burning of yard debris and agricultural burning. Additionally, Permits issued for open burning are halted until further notice.
It is still okay to have a Barbecue on the deck or patio, but residents should exercise common sense when doing so.
When using charcoal briquettes,
Fire officials ask that you properly dispose of the ashes in a covered metal container away from combustibles, and keep the ashes wet for a few days.
Make sure to keep at least ten feet of distance between outdoor cooking and anything combustible such as siding, fences or shrubbery.
Those living in rural areas are asked to maintain their defensible space by monitoring growth surrounding homes and structures.
Check with your local Fire Department or District for more information.
For updated information please call the burning information line at:
–503-618-3083 for Gresham, Troutdale, Wood Village, Fairview, Fire District 10
–503-695-2225 for Corbett Fire District 14
–503-621-1242 for Sauvie Island District 30
–503-823-3700 for Portland Fire & Rescue general information