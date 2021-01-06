      Breaking News
OSP Ask For Help IDing Suspect

Jan 6, 2021 @ 11:38am

Salem, Ore – The Oregon State Police are trying to identify a suspect who they say threw something similar to tear gas into a crowd of police during a protest outside the Oregon State Capital. The demonstration was held by protesters who were demanding access to the building during Oregon’s one day special session.

If anyone recognizes this individual or has information related to this event, please call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP.

 

 

