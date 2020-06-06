OSHA OFFERS FREE EDUCATIONAL VIDEO ON COVID-19
Oregon OSHA has launched a free educational video to help employers and workers understand the requirements of a temporary rule that strengthens protections against the spread of the coronavirus in employer-provided housing and labor-intensive farm operations.
The 12-minute video – available in both English and Spanish – uses engaging graphics and concise narration to give an overview of the rule’s three key parts: field sanitation, labor housing, and transportation.