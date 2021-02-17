Oregon’s Wednesday COVID-19 Count: 473 Cases, 5 Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 473 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths.
The state’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 151,257. Multnomah (55), Jackson (52) and Deschutes (50) counties report the most new cases.
The death toll sits at 2,143. The latest victims were between 53 and 89 years-old. All of them had underlying conditions. The deaths occurred between last Friday and this Monday.
190 COVID patients are in the hospital; 5 fewer than yesterday’s report. 44 are in the intensive care unit.