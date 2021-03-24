Oregon’s Wednesday COVID-19 Count: 379 New Cases, 1 Death
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 379 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.
Since the start of the pandemic, 162,384 Oregonians have tested positive and 2,368 have died from complications related to the virus.
The most new cases were reported in Multnomah County with 63. The latest victim to die is an 85-year-old woman from Multnomah County who passed away on February 15th and had underlying conditions.
102 people are in an Oregon hospital with COVID-19; seven fewer than yesterday. 19 patients are in ICU beds.
Nearly 1.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered to Oregonians.