Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Ticks Up In September

Courtesy: MGN

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s unemployment rate ticked up from 3.7 percent in August to 3.8 percent in September.

That’s thanks to the loss of 600 nonfarm payroll positions.

The Oregon Employment Department says losses were largest in the government, financial activities and “other services” sectors.

But, there were gains in professional and business services, health care, manufacturing, and leisure and hospitality sectors.

Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped from 3.7 percent in August to 3.5 percent in September.