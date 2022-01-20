      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Drops For 20th Consecutive Month

Jan 20, 2022 @ 10:57am

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the 20th straight month, Oregon’s unemployment rate has improved.

The rate ticked down from 4.2 percent in November to 4.1 percent in December.

That’s thanks to the state adding 8,200 jobs last month.

Gains were largest in leisure and hospitality (+2,600 jobs), health care and social assistance (+1,200), manufacturing (+900), and professional and business services (+900).

None of the major industries had a big drop in jobs during December.

Oregon has now added back 4 of 5 jobs lost at the start of the pandemic.

To file a claim for unemployment benefits or get more information about unemployment programs, visit unemployment.oregon.

TAGS
drops employment jobs rate
Popular Posts
Driver Faces Charges In Wrong-Way Crash On I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger
OHA Makes Change To COVID-19 Recommendations For Schools
Results Of Recall Vote Against Two Newberg School Board Members Will Take Weeks
Stagnant Air Advisory This Weekend
Canby Ferry Closed Due To High Water & Debris
Connect With Us Listen To Us On