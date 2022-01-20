Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Drops For 20th Consecutive Month

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the 20th straight month, Oregon’s unemployment rate has improved.
The rate ticked down from 4.2 percent in November to 4.1 percent in December.
That’s thanks to the state adding 8,200 jobs last month.
Gains were largest in leisure and hospitality (+2,600 jobs), health care and social assistance (+1,200), manufacturing (+900), and professional and business services (+900).
None of the major industries had a big drop in jobs during December.
Oregon has now added back 4 of 5 jobs lost at the start of the pandemic.
