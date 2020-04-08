Oregon’s Governor Looks at Early Release of Inmates Due to Coronavirus
SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown is thinking about releasing certain inmates early to stop the spread of COVID-19. Some prisons have already reduced staff going in and out of facilities.
The Governor has requested corrections community directors supply her with information by April 13th. That would include inmates with an approved residence post release, regardless of their conviction, non-Measure 11 inmates, those over 60, inmates who have served half their time and are within 6 to 12 months of release.