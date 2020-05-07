Oregon’s Governor Gives Her Requirements For Reopening The State

Portland, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown laid out her plan for reopening the state Thursday. The three phased plan could have some restaurants open by May 15th. But large events like fan attended sports and festivals are being recommended to cancel through September.
The Governor says she has six goals for reopening.
- Minimize hospitalizations and deaths
- Allow people to safely return to work so they can support themselves and their families
- Minimize risk to frontline workers
- Avoid overwhelming health systems
- Protect those at highest risk of severe illness, especially communities of color
- Support for small local gatherings that preserve community cohesion and cultural practices
On Wednesday, the state opened a few state park day use areas and boat ramps.
May 15th in the next date the Governor says things will change. She says that is when Stand-along retail that was previously closed, like furniture stores, art galleries, jewelry shops and boutiques, may reopen with new distancing guidelines provided by OSHA. Childcare, summer school, camps and youth programs can also open to anyone with limitations and specific guidelines. All of these changes are happening before the state enters Phase 1 of a three Phase program to reopen the state.
The Governor says counties and health systems need to be ready before Phase 1 can begin and listed the following prerequisites:
1. Declining COVID-19 Prevalence
Hospitalizations measured by county declining for 14
days. Emergency department visits for Covid-like illness
below influenza-like illness baseline measured
statewide
2. Minimum Testing Regimen
30 tests per 10k population per week
Accessible testing for under-served communities
3. Contact Tracing System
15 tracers per 100k population
Able to trace 95% of contacts within 24 hours
Cultural and linguistic competence
4. Isolation/Quarantine Facilities
Available room capacity. Response narratives for group living outbreaks
5. Finalized Statewide Sector Guidelines
6. Sufficient Healthcare Capacity
20% hospital bed surge capacity
7. Sufficient PPE supply
Required daily inventory reporting to OHA
30-day supply required; 14-days for small and rural
hospitals. Sufficient PPE for first responders in the county
The Governor says the goal is to allow some counties to enter Phase 1 as soon as May 15th.
Reopening won’t be just a county decision either, the Governor has split up the state into several ‘Health Regions’.
Health region 1: Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas
Health region 2: Yamhill, Polk, Lincoln, Benton, Marion, Linn
Health regions 3 & 5: Lane, Douglas, Coos, Curry, Jackson, Josephine
Health regions 6 & 9: Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, Union,
Wallowa, Baker, Malheur
Health region 7: Jefferson, Deschutes, Crook, Wheeler, Grant, Klamath, Lake, Harney
Phase II of the reopening plan can begin 21 days after Phase 1 started. Again Counties much continue to meet the prerequisites to enter Phase II.
The Governor says the goal of Phase II is to further expand gathering size, allow some office work, plus begin to allow visitation to congregate care. Specifics are still being worked out and will be based on data collected in Phase 1.
Next comes Phase III, and that won’t take place until a reliable treatment or prevention for COVID-19 is available. The Governor says concerts, conventions, festivals, live audience sports won’t be possible. “Therefore, all large gatherings should be cancelled or significantly modified through at least September.” Further guidance on large gatherings scheduled for later in the fall will be provided this summer.