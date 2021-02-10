Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 555 New Cases And 13 More Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 555 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s the latest case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (15), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Coos (15), Crook (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (53), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (25), Jefferson (13), Josephine (18), Klamath (6), Lake (6), Lane (40), Linn (9), Marion (44), Morrow (1), Multnomah (116), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (5), Wasco (3), Washington (53) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,032nd COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 8 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,033rd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 3 and died on Feb. 7 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,034th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 7 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,035th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,036th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Jan. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,037th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 29 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,038th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,039th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,040th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Feb. 4 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,041st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Jan. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,042nd COVID-19 death is a 101-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,043rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,044th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
211 people are hospitalized by the virus today.
That’s 15 fewer than Tuesday.
53 of those patients are in ICU.
Over 604,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered.
Oregon’s Weekly COVID Report:
The Oregon Health Authority says between Monday, February 1st and Sunday, February 6th, the state saw a 15% decrease in COVID-19 cases and an 8% decline in new virus hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths also dropped to 66.
That’s the lowest weekly total since November.
Oregon’s percent positively also dropped from 5.4% to 4.2%.
That’s also the lowest since November.
Oregon currently has 116 active outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings.