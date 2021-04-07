Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 481 New Cases, 7 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 481 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths from the virus.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (9), Clackamas (55), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (32), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (1), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lake (2), Lane (40), Lincoln (3), Linn (21), Malheur (3), Marion (29), Morrow (3), Multnomah (92), Polk (11), Sherman (2), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (3), Wasco (3), Washington (61) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,428th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 29 and died on April 6 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,429th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on March 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,430th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on March 29 and died on March 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,431st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on April 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,432nd COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 9 and died on March 30 at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,433rd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on March 6 and died on April 5 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,434th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on March 23 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had no underlying conditions.
171 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today. 42 of those patients are in an ICU bed.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,057,696 doses of Pfizer, 952,957 doses of Moderna and 55,505 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 802,090 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,313,016 people who have had at least one dose.