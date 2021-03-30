Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 415 New Cases, 6 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 415 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s today case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (11), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (12), Lake (3), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (78), Polk (12), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Washington (75) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,376th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on March 25 and died on March 27 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,377th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on March 7 and died on March 8 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,378th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Feb. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,379th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old man in Morrow County who died on March 30, 2020 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,380th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on March 22 and died on March 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,381st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on March 17 and died on March 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
139 Oregonians are fighting the virus in the hospital today.
35 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 893,462 first and second doses of Pfizer, 833,973 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,698 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.