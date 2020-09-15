Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 184 New Cases, 8 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 184 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 29,662 cases and 519 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Gilliam (2), Jackson (10), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lane (9), Linn (6), Malheur (25), Marion (31), Morrow (3), Multnomah (35), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (5).
The deaths occurred between September 1st and September 14th and were people between the ages of 58 and 89.
6 of the 8 people are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
155 people are currently fighting the virus in the hospital, while almost 5400 are considered recovered.