Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,174 New Cases, 6 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 1,174 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 66,333 cases and 826 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (10), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Coos (7), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (18), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (80), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Malheur (10), Marion (120), Morrow (7), Multnomah (254), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (56), Union (26), Wasco (7), Washington (225), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (17).
The deaths occurred between November 16th and November 22nd and were people between 40 and 96 years of age.
5 of the people had confirmed underlying conditions.