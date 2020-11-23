      Breaking News
CDC Pleads With Americans To Avoid Thanksgiving Travel

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,174 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

Nov 23, 2020 @ 1:08pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 1,174 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 66,333 cases and 826 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (10), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Coos (7), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (18), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (80), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Malheur (10), Marion (120), Morrow (7), Multnomah (254), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (56), Union (26), Wasco (7), Washington (225), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (17).

The deaths occurred between November 16th and November 22nd and were people between 40 and 96 years of age.

5 of the people had confirmed underlying conditions.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Former Postal Worker Headed To Prison
Oregon's Statewide "Freeze" Due To COVID Surge Begins
Sheriffs in Oregon Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That They Won’t Trample People’s Rights Because Of Her Commands
Neighbor Arrested For Murdering Matthew Choi At SE Portland Apartment
Clackamas County Chairwoman Says Kate Brown Does Not Have Constitutional Authority To Prevent Home Gatherings