Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,000 New Cases, 21 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 105,970 cases and 1,403 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (18), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (3), Deschutes (41), Douglas (10), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (48), Jefferson (8), Josephine (17), Klamath (30), Lane (73), Lincoln (5), Linn (48), Malheur (20), Marion (127), Morrow (1), Multnomah (209), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (33), Union (2), Wasco (14), Washington (117), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (32).
The deaths occurred between November 29th and December 22nd and were people between 67 and 96 years of age.
10 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
527 Oregonians are now hospitalized by COVID-19.
That’s 3 more than Tuesday.
109 patients are in Intensive Care today.
That’s 10 fewer Than yesterday.