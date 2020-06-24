Oregon’s COVID-19 Count Increases
PORTLAND, Ore. – 171 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19, or are PRESUMED to have it, and 3 more people are reportedly dead from the virus.
That brings Oregon’s numbers to 7,444 positive tests and presumed cases and 195 deaths.
The most new cases come from Multnomah County with 45, followed by 35 in Umatilla County and 31 in Washington County.
206,564 people have now tested negative for the virus.
One of the people who died did not have underlying medical conditions, while the other two people did.
185 people either with the virus or presumed to have it are hospitalized, while 2,631 people are considered fully recovered.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Klamath (3), Lincoln (9), Linn (1), Malheur (5), Marion (13), Multnomah (45), Polk (1), Umatilla (35), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (31), Yamhill (1).