Oregon’s COVID-19 Case Count Grows By 275
PORTLAND, Ore. – 275 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have it. Two more people have died.
That brings the state’s total numbers to 11,454 cases and 232 deaths from the virus.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (11), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (15), Josephine (2), Lane (10), Linn (3), Malheur (21), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (51), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (44), Yamhill (8).
275,316 people have now tested negative for the virus.
Oregon’s 231st death is a 62-year-old man from Union County, while the 232nd death is a 99-year-old woman from Lincoln County.
Both people had underlying medical conditions.
208 people are now hospitalized by the virus, while 30 people are on a ventilator.
Over 3000 people are now considered recovered.