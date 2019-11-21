Oregon Zoo Welcomes Two Big Reindeer
Reindeer at the Oregon Zoo. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.
The Christmas season is right around the corner, and the Oregon Zoo is getting into the spirit. Two furry Siberian reindeer have arrived at the zoo. Ginger and Cookie both have full antlers. Reindeer are unique because both male and females grow antlers. They spent the day Wednesday getting used to their new holiday home in the Vollum Aviary… where they will be available to visit until January.