      Weather Alert

Oregon Zoo Welcomes Two Big Reindeer

Nov 20, 2019 @ 9:25pm
Reindeer at the Oregon Zoo. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.

The Christmas season is right around the corner, and the Oregon Zoo is getting into the spirit. Two furry Siberian reindeer have arrived at the zoo. Ginger and Cookie both have full antlers. Reindeer are unique because both male and females grow antlers. They spent the day Wednesday getting used to their new holiday home in the Vollum Aviary… where they will be available to visit until January.

TAGS
holiday reindeer zoo
Popular Posts
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84