Oregon Unemployment Rate Is Below National Average
Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.0% in November from 6.8% in October, keeping the state below the national average of 6.7%
Oregon Employment Department’s Senior Economic Analyst Gail Krumenauer said transportation, warehousing, and utilities added the most jobs in November followed by professional and business services.
The numbers were taken just prior to the freeze on November 18th. She added even though were some gains, growth has stalled.