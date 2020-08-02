Oregon Tops 19,000 Cases Total With 285 Reported
Portland, Ore. – Oregon has over 19,000 total covid-19 cases now. 285 new people reportedly have the virus on Sunday. The biggest jump was in Marion county, followed by Multnomah and Washington counties. A new victim from Malheur county has died from coronavirus, making Oregon’s total now 326. The 68-year-old man tested positive on June 29 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (48), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (20), Wasco (3), Washington (47), and Yamhill (9).
