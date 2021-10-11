Oregon Surpasses Grim COVID-19 Milestone

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon hit a grim COVID-19 milestone over the weekend.
With 20 new deaths recorded between Friday and Sunday, the state has now surpassed 4,000 total virus-related deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority also recorded almost 2,900 new cases over the weekend.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (86), Clackamas (212), Clatsop (15), Columbia (57), Coos (43), Crook (10), Curry (13), Deschutes (275), Douglas (62), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (8), Hood River (30), Jackson (126), Jefferson (50), Josephine (69), Klamath (58), Lake (6), Lane (259), Lincoln (26), Linn (181), Malheur (35), Marion (277), Morrow (13), Multnomah (374), Polk (37), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (94), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (12), Washington (322), Wheeler (11) and Yamhill (73).
Oregon reports 1,324 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 8, 840 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 9 and 731 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 10.
Oregon’s 3,983rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 16 and at his residence; date of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,984th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,985th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 19 and died on June 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,986th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,987th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 8 at Boise VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,988th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Douglas County who died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Date of positive test and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,989th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 7 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,990th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Oct. 8 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,991st COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,992nd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 8 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,993rd COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 7 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,994th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 6 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,995th COVID-19 related death is a 38-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,996th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,997th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 13 and died on Oct. 4 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,998th COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 7 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,999th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Oct. 8 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,000th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 8 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,001st COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,002nd COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions
Just over 640 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
170 of those patients are in the ICU.
There are now 44 available adult ICU beds across the state.
Today, we're reporting 2,895 new confirmed and presumptive cases of #COVID19 for the 3-day period between Friday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 10.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/T9dPRxCmE2
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) October 11, 2021
Today, we're reporting 2,895 new confirmed and presumptive cases of #COVID19 for the 3-day period between Friday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 10.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/T9dPRxCmE2
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) October 11, 2021