Oregon Shakespeare Festival Cancels Fall Season
ASHLAND, ore. (AP) – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, a major tourist draw in southern Oregon, is cancelling its fall season due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement the festival noted Oregon Gov . Kate Brown recently said that large gatherings wouldn’t happen in the state until at least late September.
The company’s season was to begin Sept. 8.
The festival urged 2020 ticket holders to donate tickets or consider a voucher for use in 2021.
The Tony Award-winning Oregon Shakespeare Festival is among the oldest and largest professional nonprofit theaters in the nation.