Oregon Sets New COVID-19 Records, But There’s Light At The End Of The Tunnel
PORTLAND, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that Oregon has recorded 2,176 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths from the virus.
Both numbers are new daily records for the state.
Oregon has now surpassed 80,000 known cases of the virus and 1,000 deaths.
But, Governor Brown also announced that a vaccine is on the way.
The Governor says about 267,400 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to be shipped to Oregon in the coming weeks.
Both vaccines are nearing FDA approval.
Priority for the first doses of the vaccines will be front-line health care workers.
In the meantime, the Governor implored Oregonians to wear masks, stay physically distant, and work from home.
“Right now and for the foreseeable future, the only way to reduce transmission and slow the spread is to take safety precautions,” Brown said. “This is going to take time.”
Today’s announcement comes as the state’s COVID-19 freeze ends.
