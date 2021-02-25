      Weather Alert

Oregon Republicans No Show For State Senate Session

Feb 25, 2021 @ 2:43pm
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Republican lawmakers have boycotted an Oregon Senate session, using a tactic they had employed in the past two years to assert their will by stopping work in the Democratic-led Legislature.

This time it was over the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod said the Legislature “has abdicated too much responsibility” to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown.

He demanded legislation aimed at school reopenings, vaccine distribution, economic recovery and government accountability.

Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner accused Senate Republicans of irresponsible actions against democracy.

Oregon’s 2020 legislative session imploded after Republicans boycotted over a climate change measure.

Republicans also did two walkouts in 2019.

