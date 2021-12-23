Oregon Reports Almost 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases; Weekly Report A Mixed Bag

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports almost 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (19), Clackamas (120), Clatsop (9), Columbia (17), Coos (25), Crook (11), Curry (5), Deschutes (98), Douglas (27), Grant (9), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (73), Jefferson (6), Josephine (38), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (106), Lincoln (4), Linn (52), Malheur (2), Marion (86), Morrow (8), Multnomah (253), Polk (22), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (122), Yamhill (20).
About 340 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
Nearly 90 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are about 60 available adult ICU beds.
WEEKLY REPORT A MIXED BAG
The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows an increase in daily cases, but decreases in hospitalizations and deaths.
During the week of Monday, December 13th through Sunday, December 19th, cases were up 10 percent.
However, hospitalizations dropped from 360 to 284 and deaths were down from 152 to 114.
The percentage of positive tests in Oregon fell to 4.8 percent.
