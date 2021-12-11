Oregon Reports 834 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 New Deaths

Portland, ORE. – The death toll from Coronavirus in Oregon is now 5,381 after the state reported 25 new deaths today. The state also reported 834 new confirmed of presumptive cases.
That brings the total number of cases to 400,188, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
There are 392 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 12 fewer than Thursday, December 9. As for ICU beds, 96 are filled with COVID patients, two more than Thursday.
57 adult ICU beds are available in Oregon, which is just 8% of the state’s total.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (66), Clatsop (6), Columbia (19), Coos (38), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (48), Douglas (40), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (9), Josephine (23), Klamath (8), Lane (63), Lincoln (19), Linn (49), Malheur (4), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (125), Polk (25), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (86), Wheeler (9) and Yamhill (28).