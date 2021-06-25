Oregon Reports 232 New COVID-19 Cases, State Just 31,000 First Doses Away From 70%

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is now just over 31,000 first vaccine doses away from the 70 percent threshold.
The Oregon Health Authority Friday also reports 232 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more virus-related death.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (20), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (12), Douglas (9), Jackson (16), Josephine (3), Klamath (6), Lane (15), Lincoln (7), Linn (23), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Multnomah (35), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (12) and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 2,761st death is an 81-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 23 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
151 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s 11 fewer than yesterday.
32 patients are in the ICU.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/WRbHp2GIOp
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 25, 2021
