      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Saturday Through Monday

Oregon Reports 232 New COVID-19 Cases, State Just 31,000 First Doses Away From 70%

Jun 25, 2021 @ 2:55pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is now just over 31,000 first vaccine doses away from the 70 percent threshold.

The Oregon Health Authority Friday also reports 232 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more virus-related death.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (20), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (12), Douglas (9), Jackson (16), Josephine (3), Klamath (6), Lane (15), Lincoln (7), Linn (23), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Multnomah (35), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (12) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2,761st death is an 81-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 23 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

151 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.

That’s 11 fewer than yesterday.

32 patients are in the ICU.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Man dies in Oregon after falling from cliff trying to access fishing location
Hot weather to hit Oregon
289 COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 3 new Deaths
A Very Hot Day In The Portland Metro: Heat Advisory
Police Need Tips In An Unsolved Murder
Connect With Us Listen To Us On