Oregon Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Virus-Related Deaths

Jul 8, 2021 @ 1:43pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 212 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more virus-related deaths.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (23), Columbia (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Josephine (15), Klamath (8), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (23), Morrow (1), Multnomah (13), Polk (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (17), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,789th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on June 22 and died on July 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,790th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 6 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

100 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.

That’s six fewer than yesterday.

28 patients are in the ICU.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
