Oregon Reports 1,350 More COVID-19 Cases; New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 1,350 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more virus related deaths.
About 340 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
Nearly 100 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are about 70 available adult ICU beds.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (24), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (9), Columbia (19), Coos (17), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (106), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (104), Jefferson (5), Josephine (35), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Lane (76), Lincoln (2), Linn (43), Malheur (7), Marion (109), Morrow (7), Multnomah (345), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (25), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (3), Washington (164) and Yamhill (34).
Oregon’s 5,591st COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Oct. 10 and died Oct. 15; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,592nd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Jan. 23 and died April 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,593rd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 17 and died Dec. 22 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,594th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died April 16 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,595th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,596th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Dec. 17 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,597th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 11 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,598th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Dec. 17 and died Dec. 21 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT RELEASED
The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 breakthrough report released Thursday finds that 70 percent of the state’s cases between December 12th and December 18th were unvaccinated people.
To date, there have now been almost 51,000 breakthrough cases in Oregon.
About 4.5 percent of those cases have led to hospitalization, while just over 1 percent have led to death.
The average age of a vaccinated person who died is 81.
