Oregon Records Over 1,500 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more virus related deaths over the weekend.
100 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with the virus.
16 of those patients are in the ICU.
The state’s test positivity rate is 6.2 percent.
